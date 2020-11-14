Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. G.Research downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.87.

NYSE ZTS opened at $165.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.82. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $176.64. The company has a market capitalization of $78.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.19, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

In other news, Director Linda Rhodes sold 1,087 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $173,006.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,646.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $190,325.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,285.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,124 shares of company stock worth $3,365,920 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

