Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,238 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 6,026.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,331,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195,290 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,917,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,056,000 after acquiring an additional 808,118 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,405,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,032,000 after buying an additional 712,830 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,442,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,654,000 after buying an additional 457,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3,203.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 462,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,319,000 after buying an additional 448,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS opened at $165.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.82. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $1,654,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,678,566.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $962,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,221.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,124 shares of company stock worth $3,365,920 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, G.Research downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.87.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

