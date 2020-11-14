ZoomAway Travel Inc. (ZMA.V) (CVE:ZMA) Shares Up 33.3%

ZoomAway Travel Inc. (ZMA.V) (CVE:ZMA)’s share price shot up 33.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 107,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 397,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and a P/E ratio of -1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03.

About ZoomAway Travel Inc. (ZMA.V) (CVE:ZMA)

ZoomAway Travel Inc, an online travel company, provides business and leisure travelers with tools and information to research, plan, book, and experience travel and destination services. It offers travel and non-travel advertisers access to a potential source of incremental traffic and transactions through its various media and advertising offerings on its transaction-based websites.

