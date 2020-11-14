ZoomerMedia Limited (ZUM.V) (CVE:ZUM) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.08

Shares of ZoomerMedia Limited (ZUM.V) (CVE:ZUM) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 80858 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.86, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.09 million and a P/E ratio of 15.00.

ZoomerMedia Limited (ZUM.V) Company Profile (CVE:ZUM)

ZoomerMedia Limited operates as a multimedia company in Canada. The company operates through five segments: Television, Radio, Print, Royalty, and Other. It is involved in the business of television, radio, magazine, Internet, conferences, and trade shows primarily for the 45 plus age group. The company's television properties include Vision TV, a multi-faith specialty television service; ONE: Get Fit, which offers programs on exercise, meditation, yoga, natural health, and living a planet-friendly lifestyle; JoyTV that provides a mix of Christian, multi-cultural, local programming, news, views, and music; and Faith TV, a channel for broadcasting Christian and local programming.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomerMedia Limited (ZUM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomerMedia Limited (ZUM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.