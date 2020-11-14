Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) PT Set at CHF 370 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has been assigned a CHF 370 target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ZURN. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 418.50 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Barclays set a CHF 388 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group set a CHF 390 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 345 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 375 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zurich Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of CHF 382.23.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of CHF 262.10 and a 1-year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

