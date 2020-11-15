-$0.02 EPS Expected for Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.02). Cardlytics reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 111.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.81). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cardlytics.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The business had revenue of $46.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.14.

Cardlytics stock opened at $112.20 on Thursday. Cardlytics has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $114.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.39. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

In related news, Chairman Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $161,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 225,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,237,292.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 3,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $245,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,763,974.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,246 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,101 in the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDLX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Cardlytics by 93.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 562,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,725,000 after purchasing an additional 272,611 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cardlytics by 12.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,965,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,726,000 after purchasing an additional 219,519 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cardlytics by 19.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,283,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,815,000 after purchasing an additional 212,351 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Cardlytics by 1,538.3% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 212,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,030,000 after purchasing an additional 199,975 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

