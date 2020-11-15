-$0.03 EPS Expected for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) to post ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). OrganiGram posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OrganiGram.

OGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub raised OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. AltaCorp Capital downgraded OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on OrganiGram from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.95.

Shares of OGI opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42. The company has a market cap of $219.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. OrganiGram has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.64.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OrganiGram by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 33,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 13,574 shares in the last quarter. 10.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and pre-rolls for adult recreational consumers under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trail Blazer brand names; and medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for the medical market.

