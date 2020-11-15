$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ooma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.07. Ooma reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ooma will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ooma.

Get Ooma alerts:

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $41.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 6.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Benchmark began coverage on Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ooma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OOMA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ooma in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 16.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 8,017 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 17.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ooma during the second quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ooma during the second quarter worth $4,010,000. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

OOMA opened at $14.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $315.17 million, a PE ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.18. Ooma has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.18.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ooma (OOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.