$0.28 EPS Expected for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) to post $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exponent’s earnings. Exponent reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Exponent will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Exponent.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Exponent had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $98.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Exponent’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exponent from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Exponent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

EXPO opened at $79.27 on Thursday. Exponent has a twelve month low of $58.03 and a twelve month high of $84.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.45 and a 200-day moving average of $75.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 52.85 and a beta of 0.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Exponent’s payout ratio is 49.67%.

In other news, VP Richard Reiss sold 3,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $264,742.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,335. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Murray sold 4,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $351,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,424.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,573 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,525 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 818.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 1,927.7% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

