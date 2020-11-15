$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) will post $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Eight analysts have issued estimates for Shopify’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $1.24. Shopify reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Shopify will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $3.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $4.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Shopify.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $767.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price (up from $860.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Shopify from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Shopify from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,027.07.

NYSE SHOP opened at $918.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,017.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $926.64. Shopify has a 52-week low of $305.30 and a 52-week high of $1,146.91. The stock has a market cap of $110.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,505.39, a PEG ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Shopify by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,248,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,188,075,000 after acquiring an additional 942,540 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,393,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,471,807,000 after acquiring an additional 93,606 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,082,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,926,045,000 after acquiring an additional 78,602 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Shopify by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 831,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $789,330,000 after acquiring an additional 24,291 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in Shopify by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 575,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $545,262,000 after acquiring an additional 106,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shopify (SHOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.