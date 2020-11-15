$1.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) will post $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the highest is $1.13. Seagate Technology posted earnings per share of $1.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full-year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $5.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $6.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Seagate Technology.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS.

STX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cross Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Benchmark upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $2,856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $367,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,698 shares of company stock worth $4,020,593 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 10.0% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,034 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 48.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STX stock opened at $54.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $64.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.89%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seagate Technology (STX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.