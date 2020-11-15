1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ONEM. Zacks Investment Research cut 1Life Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1Life Healthcare presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.43.

Shares of ONEM stock opened at $34.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.25. 1Life Healthcare has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $44.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.47.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $101.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.16 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $602,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $602,910. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 235,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $6,243,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,869,896.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,281,809 shares of company stock valued at $38,973,709.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in 1Life Healthcare by 4.8% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in 1Life Healthcare by 126.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in 1Life Healthcare by 15.0% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in 1Life Healthcare by 14.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

