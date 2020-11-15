1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) PT Raised to $40.00 at Credit Suisse Group

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ONEM. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Truist increased their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.43.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

Shares of ONEM stock opened at $34.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.50. 1Life Healthcare has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $44.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.25.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $101.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 235,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $8,084,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,662,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $36,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,281,809 shares of company stock worth $38,973,709.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONEM. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,831,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 287.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,005,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,315,000 after buying an additional 4,455,397 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,271,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,143,000 after buying an additional 2,125,089 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,782,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,060,000 after buying an additional 1,385,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,495,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,824,000 after buying an additional 986,136 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.