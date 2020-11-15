1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $43.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $34.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. 1Life Healthcare has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.22. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $101.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 235,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $6,243,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,869,896.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $3,679,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 142,349 shares in the company, valued at $4,987,908.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,281,809 shares of company stock worth $38,973,709.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONEM. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $4,831,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 287.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,005,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,315,000 after buying an additional 4,455,397 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 99.0% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,271,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,143,000 after buying an additional 2,125,089 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 99.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,782,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,060,000 after buying an additional 1,385,487 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 10.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,495,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,824,000 after buying an additional 986,136 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

