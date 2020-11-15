21,668 Shares in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 21,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 37.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 14.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,088,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,114,000 after purchasing an additional 262,811 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the second quarter valued at about $1,638,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 21.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the second quarter valued at about $1,352,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EIX. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $64.06 on Friday. Edison International has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.48.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 54.26%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

