3,433 Shares in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,433 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,849,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,343,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,434 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,277,592 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $420,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,882 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,008,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,796,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,138,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,078 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $252.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.70.

NYSE:CRM opened at $249.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $251.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.59. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $226.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.82, for a total transaction of $5,844,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,623,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,771,308,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $1,304,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,819,690.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 633,360 shares of company stock valued at $156,328,732 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

