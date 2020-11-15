Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) was down 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.68. Approximately 10,124,882 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 211% from the average daily volume of 3,252,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADMP shares. Dawson James lowered shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.08.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average is $0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 99.57% and a negative net margin of 188.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMP. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 426.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,575 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 49,876 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

