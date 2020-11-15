ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADVA Optical Networking SE develops, manufactures and sells optical and Ethernetbased networking solutions. It serves telecommunications service providers, private companies, universities and government agencies. ADVA Optical Networking SE is headquartered in Munich, Germany. “

Get ADVA Optical Networking alerts:

Separately, Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) raised shares of ADVA Optical Networking from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

OTCMKTS ADVOF opened at $7.20 on Thursday. ADVA Optical Networking has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.95 million, a P/E ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.42.

ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). ADVA Optical Networking had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $171.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.52 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ADVA Optical Networking will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADVA Optical Networking Company Profile

ADVA Optical Networking SE develops, manufactures, and sells optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; and network virtualization products comprising ensemble connectors, orchestrators, and harmony ecosystems, as well as operates ensemble virtualization director, a management platform for the creation and deployment of virtualized services.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADVA Optical Networking (ADVOF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ADVA Optical Networking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADVA Optical Networking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.