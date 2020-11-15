Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)’s stock price traded down 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.42 and last traded at $12.61. 1,194,485 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 1,342,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.37.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.22.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.93.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter Soparkar purchased 7,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $99,996.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,996. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADVM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,342,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,652,000 after acquiring an additional 219,316 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,686,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

