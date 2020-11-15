AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 1,014 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,343 shares of the energy giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Exelon were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 386.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 705 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 918 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 202.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in Exelon by 249.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,408 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,872 shares in the company, valued at $337,136. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exelon from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Mizuho downgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Exelon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.93.

NYSE EXC opened at $42.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The firm has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The energy giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

