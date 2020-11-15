AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $679,000 Stock Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 117,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,236,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,623,000 after buying an additional 28,273 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 980.2% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 27,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 24,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 279,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after buying an additional 18,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.57.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $30.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day moving average of $25.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.16%.

In related news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

