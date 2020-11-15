AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $735,000 Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in The Progressive by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 188,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,800,000 after purchasing an additional 25,931 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in The Progressive by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,503,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $331,641,000 after purchasing an additional 66,669 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in The Progressive by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 80,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Progressive by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,797,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,214,000 after purchasing an additional 25,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in The Progressive by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 485,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,972,000 after purchasing an additional 177,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Progressive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Argus cut shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of The Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.92.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $317,414.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,318. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $1,424,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,393,050.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,928 shares of company stock worth $8,017,393 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $95.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $62.18 and a 1 year high of $102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.05.

The Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.