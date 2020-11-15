AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in STERIS were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STE. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,301,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $966,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,720 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,605,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 4,021,612.5% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 321,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,367,000 after acquiring an additional 321,729 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,465,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 471.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 212,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,671,000 after acquiring an additional 175,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other STERIS news, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $1,813,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,952,152.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,602 shares of company stock valued at $9,783,141. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of STE stock opened at $192.79 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $105.69 and a 1-year high of $195.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 0.66.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.21. STERIS had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $756.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

STE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on STERIS from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

