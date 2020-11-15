AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 192 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,169,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,401,150,000 after purchasing an additional 917,414 shares in the last quarter. Altarock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,192,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $527,070,000 after purchasing an additional 182,265 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $185,328,000 after purchasing an additional 83,772 shares in the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 389,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $172,267,000 after purchasing an additional 107,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 331,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,440,000 after purchasing an additional 22,886 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Staer sold 3,578 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.22, for a total transaction of $1,764,741.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,624.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 65,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.45, for a total transaction of $33,049,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,596,584.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,608 shares of company stock valued at $69,403,507. 8.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $375.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.94.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $566.78 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $200.06 and a one year high of $673.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $496.13 and a 200-day moving average of $454.85. The stock has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.94. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.62 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

