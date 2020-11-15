AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 292 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,978 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 30,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.82, for a total transaction of $5,844,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,623,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,308,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 238 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.78, for a total value of $57,781.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,632,760.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 633,360 shares of company stock worth $156,328,732. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $249.51 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $251.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $226.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.28.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Wedbush raised their price target on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on salesforce.com from $196.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.70.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

