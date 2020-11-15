AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 609 Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 6.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PDP. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,412,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 6,791.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 321,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,546,000 after acquiring an additional 316,408 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 206.8% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,092,000 after acquiring an additional 300,603 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 32.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 468,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,565,000 after acquiring an additional 115,968 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 288.8% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 74,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 55,091 shares during the period.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

PDP stock opened at $80.98 on Friday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.95 and a fifty-two week high of $85.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.75.

About Invesco DWA Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.