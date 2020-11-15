African Gold Group, Inc. (AGG.V) (CVE:AGG) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of African Gold Group, Inc. (AGG.V) (CVE:AGG) shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 156,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 332,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity set a C$0.79 price target on African Gold Group, Inc. (AGG.V) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $33.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.25.

African Gold Group, Inc. (AGG.V) Company Profile (CVE:AGG)

African Gold Group, Inc, an exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. It focuses on the development of the Kobada gold project located in the prolific Birimian Greenstone belt in Southern Mali. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

