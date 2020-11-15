Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $879,000 in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $267,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $15,668,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.3% during the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 25.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,790,000 after purchasing an additional 16,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.0% during the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,461,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $17,863,673.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,961,502.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,825 shares of company stock valued at $24,535,604 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO opened at $131.98 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $63.89 and a 1 year high of $157.07. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.49 and a 200-day moving average of $134.13.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSCO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.15.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

