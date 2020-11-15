Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $845,000 Investment in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 41,514 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,657,801 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $97,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,100 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $28,775,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 216.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,985 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $27,001,000 after acquiring an additional 897,468 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,028,586 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $105,449,000 after acquiring an additional 875,845 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $17,761,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.38.

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $40,011.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,188 shares in the company, valued at $201,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BEN opened at $20.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.68. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.19.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

