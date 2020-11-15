Aigen Investment Management LP Raises Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,374 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 31,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 8,860 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 54.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 189,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 66,674 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 8.6% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 27,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 130.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 82,329 shares during the period. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.43.

NYSE:KEY opened at $14.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.32. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.