Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $872,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,744 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Netflix by 3.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,593 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Netflix by 13.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 91,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,907,000 after acquiring an additional 11,018 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Netflix by 11.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 973,289 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $486,674,000 after acquiring an additional 103,512 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in Netflix by 47.2% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,959 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 222.7% in the third quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $482.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $283.22 and a twelve month high of $575.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $505.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $478.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Netflix from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Loop Capital raised their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $528.39.

In related news, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total transaction of $1,043,478.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,031.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total value of $9,881,368.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,669 shares of company stock worth $141,537,766 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

