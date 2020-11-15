Alan S. Henricks Sells 2,500 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Director Alan S. Henricks sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $228.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.35 and a beta of 1.81. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $255.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.06.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Roku from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Roku from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the third quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 225.0% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Roku by 153.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Roku in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Roku in the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

