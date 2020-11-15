Alexander J. Buehler Sells 50,000 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Director Alexander J. Buehler sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $514,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERII opened at $10.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.31. The company has a market capitalization of $568.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.35. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $11.07.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 20.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,659,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,404,000 after purchasing an additional 138,621 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,899,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,775,000 after purchasing an additional 34,334 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 818,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 60,373 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 616,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 164,418 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 100,752 shares during the period. 40.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ERII. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Energy Recovery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub raised Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Energy Recovery in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Energy Recovery currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.

