Alliance Global Partners Trims Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Target Price to $8.00

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) had its price target decreased by Alliance Global Partners from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ KERN opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Akerna has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The company has a market cap of $42.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day moving average is $6.38.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14). Akerna had a negative net margin of 137.11% and a negative return on equity of 58.33%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KERN. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Akerna by 6,033.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Akerna by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Akerna in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Akerna in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Akerna by 2,501.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Akerna Company Profile

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

