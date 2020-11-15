Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Upgraded to Buy by Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $14.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.09.

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $12.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 30,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $331,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $165,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,614.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 20.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,438,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,618 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 176.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,385,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,379,000 after buying an additional 884,870 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,719,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,963,000 after buying an additional 758,892 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3,698.1% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 398,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 388,300 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 202.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 543,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 363,860 shares during the last quarter.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

