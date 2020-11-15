Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.9% of First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in Alphabet by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Truist upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,955.00 to $1,970.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,756.40.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,772.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,573.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1,495.53. The company has a market cap of $1,198.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,816.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.