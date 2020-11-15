Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Provident Investment Management Inc.

Provident Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,989,841,000 after buying an additional 114,032 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 761 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.6% during the second quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.7% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 773 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,772.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,573.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,495.53. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,816.89. The company has a market cap of $1,198.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 target price (up from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.