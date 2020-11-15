Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Hayden Royal LLC

Hayden Royal LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 678 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,841,000 after buying an additional 114,032 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 761 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.6% during the second quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.7% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 773 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,772.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,198.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,573.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,495.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,816.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

