American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Holdings Increased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,580 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in American Express were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 0.6% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 16,023 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 2.9% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 5.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1.1% in the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 10,704 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.04.

Shares of AXP opened at $114.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $89.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.99 and a 200 day moving average of $97.89.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,358,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,755 shares of company stock worth $1,959,486. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

