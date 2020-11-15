Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amplifon SpA provides hearing solutions and services. It operates principally in Italy, France, Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Austria, Holland, the United States, Hungary and Egypt. Amplifon SpA is based in Milan, Italy. “

Get Amplifon alerts:

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on Amplifon in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:AMFPF opened at $38.00 on Thursday. Amplifon has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.32.

About Amplifon

Amplifon S.p.A. provides hearing products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company also offers fitting of customized products. It operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,700 affiliates and franchisees.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amplifon (AMFPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amplifon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplifon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.