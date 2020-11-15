Analysts Anticipate Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect that Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) will announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aethlon Medical’s earnings. Aethlon Medical reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aethlon Medical.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEMD. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 9,823.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 68,570 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Aethlon Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Aethlon Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEMD opened at $1.53 on Thursday. Aethlon Medical has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $4.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average is $1.60.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

