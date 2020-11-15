Analysts Anticipate MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) to Announce $0.44 EPS

Equities analysts expect MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.54. MasterCraft Boat reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MasterCraft Boat.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a positive return on equity of 35.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.42.

Shares of MCFT opened at $23.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average is $18.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.22 million, a P/E ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.56. MasterCraft Boat has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $24.37.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 19,021 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 5.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 7.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

