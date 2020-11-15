Analysts Anticipate Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.29. Rattler Midstream reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rattler Midstream.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 8.69%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RTLR. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Rattler Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised Rattler Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Northland Securities began coverage on Rattler Midstream in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rattler Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Rattler Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rattler Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Rattler Midstream stock opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61. Rattler Midstream has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $18.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 4.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average of $7.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.88%. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 181.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 8.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 7.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 31.1% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 6,359 shares during the period. 26.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rattler Midstream (RTLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.