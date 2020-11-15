Analysts Anticipate Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) to Post -$0.26 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) will report ($0.26) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Seres Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to $4.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12).

Several analysts have issued reports on MCRB shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCRB. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,811 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 227.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $134,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $49,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $34.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -33.13 and a beta of 4.60. Seres Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $36.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.69.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

