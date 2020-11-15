Analysts Anticipate Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) to Post -$0.26 EPS

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2020

Equities research analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) will report ($0.26) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Seres Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to $4.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12).

Several analysts have issued reports on MCRB shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCRB. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,811 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 227.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $134,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $49,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $34.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -33.13 and a beta of 4.60. Seres Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $36.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.69.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Further Reading: G-20

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.