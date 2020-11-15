Analysts Anticipate Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) to Announce -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) will announce earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Trillium Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Trillium Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Trillium Therapeutics.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRIL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.55.

TRIL opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.04. Trillium Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $16.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

