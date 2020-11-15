Analysts Expect Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Evolent Health posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.15). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 53.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%.

EVH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVH opened at $13.21 on Thursday. Evolent Health has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.08.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; delivery network alignments; and integrated cost and revenue management solutions.

