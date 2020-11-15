Analysts Set First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) PT at $33.00

Shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

FMBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMBH. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 136,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,396,000 after buying an additional 22,750 shares in the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $499,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 11,112 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 43,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 9,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBH opened at $29.11 on Thursday. First Mid Bancshares has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $36.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.09 and a 200-day moving average of $25.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.19 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Equities research analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 3%. This is a positive change from First Mid Bancshares’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.40. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 27.87%.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

