Analysts Set K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) (TSE:KBL) Price Target at C$37.83

Shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) (TSE:KBL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$37.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$40.00 price target on K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cormark increased their price target on K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) from C$28.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Laurentian increased their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) from C$30.50 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

KBL stock opened at C$32.50 on Thursday. K-Bro Linen Inc. has a 1 year low of C$23.73 and a 1 year high of C$46.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$28.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.85.

K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) (TSE:KBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$37.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.95 million. As a group, analysts predict that K-Bro Linen Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

