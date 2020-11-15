Analysts Set Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Target Price at $26.50

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RM shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Regional Management in a report on Sunday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Get Regional Management alerts:

RM opened at $24.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 26.32 and a current ratio of 26.32. The firm has a market cap of $274.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.38. Regional Management has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $33.73.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.38. Regional Management had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 17.49%. Equities analysts forecast that Regional Management will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%.

In other Regional Management news, Director Roel C. Campos purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.52 per share, for a total transaction of $112,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,061.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roel C. Campos purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,850.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,500 shares of company stock worth $191,175. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Regional Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Regional Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $416,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Regional Management by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 29,534 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Regional Management by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Regional Management by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.