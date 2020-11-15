Andrea E. Jalbert Sells 9,191 Shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) Stock

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) Senior Officer Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.77, for a total value of C$512,626.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at C$66,929.76.

Shares of TRP opened at C$54.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.88, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.38. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of C$47.05 and a one year high of C$76.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$55.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$59.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 67.24%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$81.00 to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$65.00 price target on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$70.00 price objective on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$70.75.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

